One Person Dead in Lauderhill Hit and Run

One person is dead after a hit and run in Lauderhill Sunday evening, police say.

According to Lauderhill Police, the incident occurred at the 1800 block of northwest 31st Avenue at around 9 p.m.

An adult male was located at the scene suffering from "extensive injuries," police said. He was transported to Broward Health where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators say the man was struck by a dark vehicle while crossing the road. The driver fled the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lauderhill Police Department or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.