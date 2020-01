Police are investigating a shooting in North Miami Beach that left one person dead Saturday night.

In a tweet, North Miami Beach Police say the shooting occurred in the 200 block of Northeast 174th Street.

They say a male victim was transported to the hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.

No further information was provided.