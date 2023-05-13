One Person Detained After Reported Shooting Outside Brickell Luxury Hotel: Police

Police detained one person Saturday evening after reports of a shooting outside of a luxury hotel in the Brickell area.

Miami Police said officers responded to calls of a shooting in the 1300 block of S. Miami Avenue, near the SLS Brickell hotel.

Police later went to the SLS Lux Brickell hotel located five blocks north, where they found a weapon along with a bullet casing. One person, who was not identified, was taken into custody.

No injuries were reported.