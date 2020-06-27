Miami

One Person Hospitalized After Fire Crews Respond to Boat Explosion Near Biscayne Bay

Rescue crews say a boat explosion left eight passengers stranded on an island off Biscayne Bay Saturday night.

According to Miami Fire Rescue, crews received calls of a boat explosion at around 9 p.m. on Saturday.

After crews arrived, dive teams located eight of the boat’s passengers in a nearby island. It's believed the group swam there.

Authorities say one of the passengers, a 30-year-old woman, suffered severe burns and was transferred to Ryder Trauma in serious but stable condition.

The other seven passengers did not require medical attention.

The cause of the boat fire is still under investigation.

