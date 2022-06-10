One Person Killed After Car Bursts Into Flames Following Crash in Miami

Police are investigating an early morning car crash in Miami that ended with the vehicle bursting into flames and one person killed at the scene.

Officers responded to the scene near the 100 block of Northeast 82nd Avenue, where the area was heavily damaged after the crash.

Miami Fire Rescue said a preliminary investigation said the car had two people inside and struck a pole before catching fire.

One person was killed at the scene while a second person was rushed to Ryder Trauma Center. Police have not released the victim's identity or the identity of the person hospitalized.

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area for much of the morning as an investigation continues.

Stay tuned to NBC 6 on air or online for updates