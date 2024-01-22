One person killed in residential fire on Dewey Street in Hollywood

One person has died from their injuries sustained during a fire on Dewey Street in Hollywood, according to a Hollywood authorities.

Officer Christian Lata with the Hollywood Police Department said that first responders received a 9-1-1 call for a possible fire on Dewey Street between South 17th Avenue and Federal Highway at approximately 5:30 Monday morning.

"When officers arrived on scene and made contact with some of the neighbors, they did observe that there was, indeed, a fire to the rear single unit," Lata said. "The fire was isolated to a single unit, fortunately."

A spokesperson with the fire department added that firefighters found heavy smoke coming from the multi-unit residence.

"The fire department did respond, and they did find one victim, and transported them to Memorial Regional Hospital where, unfortunately, they did succumb to their wounds," Lata said.

Authorities said they did not know whether there were other individuals in the unit where the fire started, aside from the person who died at the hospital. A neighbor told NBC6 that individuals in an adjacent unit had smoke damage to their residence.

"Due to the severity of this incident, the Hollywood Police Department is investigating," Lata said. "The state fire inspector is also here investigating this."

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Hollywood Police Department.