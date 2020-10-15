Miami-Dade

One Person Killed, One Hospitalized After Being Struck by Car in Miami Shores

Officers and emergency crews responded to the scene near Northeast 107th Street and 6th Avenue

Adam Rice / WTVJ-TV

One person was killed Thursday after an early morning crash involving a vehicle.

Officers and emergency crews responded to the scene near Northeast 107th Street and 6th Avenue, where the car reportedly struck two people crossing the street.

One person was killed while the second person was taken to an area hospital. Police have not released the identity of either person or the condition of the person hospitalized.

Local

Miami-Dade 5 hours ago

6 Things to Know – President Trump Making South Florida Stop, Stone Crab Season Starts With New Rules

Miami Beach 11 hours ago

Miami Beach Votes to Lower Fines for Short-Term Rental Violators

The driver of the vehicle stayed on the scene. Investigators have not said what charges, if any, would be filed.

This article tagged under:

Miami-DadeFirst Alert TrafficMiami Shores
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World NBCLX Decision 2020 Impact With Jackie Nespral PolitiFact Weather Hurricane Season Weather alerts Investigations Responds 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Voices With Jawan Strader
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us