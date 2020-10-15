One Person Killed, One Hospitalized After Being Struck by Car in Miami Shores

One person was killed Thursday after an early morning crash involving a vehicle.

Officers and emergency crews responded to the scene near Northeast 107th Street and 6th Avenue, where the car reportedly struck two people crossing the street.

One person was killed while the second person was taken to an area hospital. Police have not released the identity of either person or the condition of the person hospitalized.

The driver of the vehicle stayed on the scene. Investigators have not said what charges, if any, would be filed.