One person shot and killed by police after chase ends near Tri-Rail in Fort Lauderdale

One person was shot and killed by police following a chase that ended near the Tri-Rail station in For Lauderdale Saturday, Broward Sheriff’s Office confirmed.

The shooting happened off West Broward Boulevard next to I95.

Broward Sheriff's Office said at 1:49 p.m. they got a call about a domestic issue at a home in the county.

They also had information someone at the home had a gun. Investigators say when deputies showed up, the person with gun drove away.

BSO said their deputies chased this person and deputies were forced to shoot them near Southwest First Street and Southwest 21st.

Police said the person shot died at the scene. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the shooting.

The shooting caused a bit of a disruption to service on the Tri-Rail.

Hours after the shooting, deputies said passengers were allowed to exit the train, but no one was allowed to board the train.