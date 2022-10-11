One Shot Fired, Two People Hit, Suspect Arrested in Tamarac

An argument over food escalated to the point where two men were wounded by a single gunshot and now the accused gunman is facing two charges of attempted felony murder.

Basil Terral Nelson, 30, lives with his girlfriend and several others in a Hampton Hills Boulevard home, investigators said.

According to the arrest report, Nelson was angry about 8 p.m. Saturday because he had no food to eat. An argument ensued with the son of the home’s owner and when Nelson got a handgun from his room, another man jumped between them to break up the fight.

Nelson fired a single shot that went through the peacemaker’s abdomen and into the torso of the homeowner’s son, the report stated.

The shooting victims were taken to the hospital where both were expected to survive their wounds, according to Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives.

Nelson surrendered and detectives said he confessed to firing the gun and expressed sadness for unintentionally shooting the man who was only trying to calm the situation.

Deputies retrieved the gun from Nelson’s girlfriend’s Jeep Cherokee. They also questioned the two victims and several witnesses whose names were all redacted from the arrest report.

At Nelson's first court appearance Monday, his attorney told the judge that the two shooting victims were his younger brothers.

Only one of them wished to prosecute, but Nelson is still charged with two counts of attempted felony murder and with firing a gun inside a house, records show.

He remains in the Broward County Jail without bond.