One year later: Florida's 6-week abortion ban reshapes healthcare and politics

It’s been a year since Florida enacted its six-week abortion ban, one of the most restrictive abortion laws in the country.

Since then, reproductive healthcare providers, patients and advocacy groups have grappled with its far-reaching effects.

A sharp decline in abortions

Florida’s “Heartbeat Protection Act” took effect on May 1, 2024, banning most abortions after six weeks of pregnancy — often before many people know they’re pregnant.

Data from the state’s Agency for Health Care Administration shows a steep drop in procedures: 64,854 abortions were recorded in 2024, mostly in Miami-Dade and Broward counties.

So far in 2025, just 8,682 procedures have been reported year-to-date.

For anti-abortion advocates like the Christian Family Coalition of Florida, this drop is evidence that the law is working.

“Abortions have declined by 12,000 in 2024, and that’s a good sign,” Anthony Verdugo said. “The law is about extending legal protections to the unborn.”

Florida abortion providers and activists are girding for a law that will take effect Wednesday and prevent abortions after six weeks of pregnancy, severely limiting access to abortion for women in the state and across the Southeast.

Access barriers and out-of-state travel

Planned Parenthood, however, sees the same numbers as a sign of growing barriers. Michelle Quesada, a spokesperson, noted that over 1,500 patients have had to seek care in other states since the ban took effect.

“Obstacles keep piling up,” Quesada said. “Many of our patients are forced to travel out of state for care that used to be accessible close to home.”

Exceptions to the law exist for rape, incest, and human trafficking — but only up to 15 weeks and with strict documentation requirements, including sign-off from two physicians. There are also exceptions for fatal fetal abnormalities and to save the life of the pregnant person, though critics argue these are narrow and hard to navigate.

One patient, just four days past the legal limit, had to wait two weeks for an appointment in North Carolina due to the surge in interstate demand.

A shifting national landscape

Florida’s ban is part of a larger trend since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in 2022, giving states the authority to regulate abortion.

Florida was among the first to adopt a six-week cutoff, dramatically reshaping access in the Southeast.

Proponents argue it’s a moral issue.

“Once there’s a heartbeat, it doesn’t matter where the unborn child is located—they’re a third party with rights,” Verdugo said.

Voter response and political fallout

The issue has energized both sides of the political spectrum.

In the most recent election, Florida voters narrowly rejected Amendment 4, a proposed constitutional amendment to protect abortion rights. It earned 57% of the vote — just shy of the 60% needed to pass.

As the second year under the six-week ban begins, the debate shows no signs of slowing. The legal, medical, and political battles over reproductive rights in Florida continue to evolve, with significant consequences for patients and providers alike