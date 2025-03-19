Ongoing dry conditions, winds fuel brush fire in Miami-Dade

A 3,600-acre grass fire in southeast Miami-Dade produced a significant plume of smoke, reduced visibilities and road closures Tuesday afternoon and evening.

While the cause of the fire is unknown, ongoing dry conditions are not contributing to gaining containment on the blaze.

Rainfall has remained sparse through the winter months as moderate to severe drought conditions settle across Miami-Dade County.

Since Jan. 1, the year’s current rainfall deficits range from 3.5 to 4.5 inches with little chance for needed moisture over the next several days.

Recent precipitation-free cold fronts have only helped to dry out the area with exceptionally low relative humidities the last few days.

Gusty northeast winds helped to fan the fire Tuesday afternoon but are forecast to settle overnight, allowing flames to settle in the nighttime hours.

Winds will be less of a factor Wednesday as they shift to the east at around 10 mph.

While March fires are not uncommon, April, May and June are the pinnacle months for wildfires in South Florida.

The local fire season peaks as the dry season transitions to the rainy season, usually concluding in early to mid-June.