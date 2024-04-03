Online meet up was setup that ended with teen shot, carjacked in Lauderhill: Police

Police believe an online meet up turned into a violent setup that ended with a teen shot and carjacked in Lauderhill before the suspect's arrest was caught on camera.

According to Lauderhill Police, the 19-year-old victim thought he was meeting up Monday night with a woman he met on social media, but instead was violently attacked.

The suspect, 20-year-old Josiah Bennett, ambushed the victim as he sat inside his car in the 1700 block of Northwest 58th Avenue, police said.

Broward Sheriff's Office Josiah Bennett

According to an arrest report, Bennett demanded money then shot the teen in the leg before stealing his Hyundai. Police said the teen was able to call 911 himself.

Video released by police showed officers speaking with the teen's father shortly after the incident.

"All we know is that your son was potentially shot and he's on his way to the hospital," an officer tells him in the footage.

Police said the father was quick on his feet and told officers about the tracking device on his son's car.

Minutes later, officers found the stolen car and Bennett. Video showed officers taking him into custody at gunpoint.

Police also arrested a teen who they said helped Bennett wipe down the vehicle to try and eliminate evidence.

They said they're looking for another female who may have planned the meet up.

"We don't know the extent of her involvement. I can tell you that our detectives are working all their techniques to identify her. And if she sees this or anyone knows who was involved, I urge her to turn herself in," Lauderhill Police Lt. Antonio Gonzalez said.

Bennett was booked into the Broward jail on carjacking, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon charges, records showed.

It isn't Bennett's first run-in with the law. Just last week, he was arrested for narcotics violations and grand theft of a firearm.

"You gotta be cognizant of who you are meeting. If you are going to meet with someone, do it at a public place, at a reasonable hour, not in a residential neighborhood where you are not familiar with the area," Gonzalez said.