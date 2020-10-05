Online Sites For Tracking COVID Infections In South Florida Schools

As tens of thousands of students in Miami-Dade and Broward counties begin returning to school in person, parents can track where coronavirus infections pop up.
Miami-Dade County Public Schools: https://app.powerbi.com/view?r=eyJrIjoiNTQzNDljZWItNTgyNC00NjlkLTgxYTEtMDM0Nzc2OGFhZDM5IiwidCI6IjQ1NzhmNjhmLTg2Y2QtNGFmOS1iMzE3LTkzZTM4MjZjYTBmNSIsImMiOjF9
Broward County Public Schools: https://www.browardschools.com/CORONAVIRUS
Florida Department of Health (Updated on Tuesdays): http://ww11.doh.state.fl.us/comm/_partners/covid19_report_archive/school-reports/schools_latest.pdf