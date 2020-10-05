Florida

Online Sites For Tracking COVID Infections In South Florida Schools

Counties and the state are providing data to the public on where cases are arising

Getty Images

As tens of thousands of students in Miami-Dade and Broward counties begin returning to school in person, parents can track where coronavirus infections pop up.

Miami-Dade County Public Schools: https://app.powerbi.com/view?r=eyJrIjoiNTQzNDljZWItNTgyNC00NjlkLTgxYTEtMDM0Nzc2OGFhZDM5IiwidCI6IjQ1NzhmNjhmLTg2Y2QtNGFmOS1iMzE3LTkzZTM4MjZjYTBmNSIsImMiOjF9

Broward County Public Schools: https://www.browardschools.com/CORONAVIRUS

Local

Miami Heat 25 mins ago

Nun Sends Prayers to Heat From Virtual Seat, They Win Game 3: ‘Thank You, Lord!'

North Miami Beach 42 mins ago

Husband of Woman Accused of Child Neglect Facing Child Abuse Charges

Florida Department of Health (Updated on Tuesdays): http://ww11.doh.state.fl.us/comm/_partners/covid19_report_archive/school-reports/schools_latest.pdf

This article tagged under:

FloridacoronavirusBroward CountyMiami-Dade CountyCOVID-19
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World NBCLX Decision 2020 Impact With Jackie Nespral PolitiFact Weather Hurricane Season Weather alerts Investigations Responds 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Voices With Jawan Strader
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us