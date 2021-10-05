‘Only in Dade Day' Proclaimed in Miami-Dade Tuesday

One of the fastest growing social media accounts, showcasing the wild and crazy of one South Florida county, got a special honor Tuesday.

The Miami-Dade County Commission presented a proclamation declaring October 5th as Only in Dade Day, honoring the site for its work both promoting the county and helping those in need.

"I'm very proud of their work and what they've done for people to share their views," commissioner Jose "Pepe" Diaz said. "It's freedom of speech."

The honor comes after the city of Miami issued a similar proclamation on March 5th.

"This award is for the people in Miami that has made this possible and for us to really keep growing and come together," Only in Dade's Manuel Hernandez said.

Only in Dade and fellow site Only in Dade Cares will take part in several community outreach events in the coming months, including the Susan G. Koman Race for a Cure on October 14th.

NBC 6 is a media partner of Only in Dade.