‘Only In Dade' Instagram Account Disabled For Unknown Reasons

A popular South Florida Instagram page was shut down Friday for unknown reasons, account owners say.

The 'Only In Dade' Instagram account, known across the community for posting viral videos, images, memes and news, was disabled at 8:30 p.m. Friday, CEO Lenny Carter said in an e-mail.

The page, which is also an active brand on Facebook and Twitter, has amassed 709,000 followers on the social media platform since its launch in 2013.

"All we simply want is to have our page reinstated so we can continue to entertain and inform our audience," Carter said. "We have received countless emails, phone calls, texts, tweets, direct messages and, comments across our platforms wondering what happened to our page."

The creators of 'Only In Dade' (Instagram handle: @onlyindade) say they weren't given a reason as to why the account was disabled.

"It is really frustrating to not receive even a reason for our account to be disabled," Carter said. "We are working around the clock to get back up and running."

This is a developing story and will be updated. Please check back for more updates.