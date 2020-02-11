Cars Spray Painted with ‘Liar’, ‘Cheat’ at Southwest Florida Resort

Two car owners got a rude surprise when they woke up this weekend in their Southwest Florida resort – as each of their vehicles had been vandalized with the words “liar” and “cheat” spray painted on.

NBC affiliate WBBH-TV reports that the incident took place Saturday morning at the Dolphin Key Resort in Cape Coral, with police saying one of the owners said they went to bed after checking the car and didn’t see any of the damage at night.

Photos show the white Jeep with the words spray painted in black on it while a white Nissan also had an unknown word spray painted and its tires slashed, according to police.

The victims said it will cost about $5,000 total for all the repairs. Officials from the resort have not issued a comment and police have not released information about their investigation.