Husband Asked to be Arrested Too After Wife’s Arrest at Florida Bar: Police

A couple found themselves behind bars after an incident inside a Southwest Florida bar – an incident where the husband allegedly asked to be taken into custody after his wife’s arrest.

NBC affiliate WBBH-TV reports the incident took place Tuesday night inside the downtown Naples bar where the couple was arguing. That’s when an employee asked 49-year-old Lori Seilo to take her feet off the bar since she was exposing herself to other people.

"She…was fully exposed, and at that point I asked them both if they could leave. I took their drinks and asked them if they could leave,” bartender Anthony Hayes told the station.

Hayes said Seilo and her husband, 51-year-old Peter Seilo, began yelling vulgar and racial comments when he said he was calling police – with Lori Seilo adding “I don't have to go anywhere because my dad is the chief of police."

While the husband tried to get his wife back to their hotel room, officers arrived and tried to help as Lori Seilo grabbed one cop’s hand and asked to be taken to jail.

When the officer began to take her to his police cruiser, officers say Peter Seilo said “If she is going, I want to go too” and began to act erratically until he was also arrested.

The couple was arrested on charges that included trespassing and disorderly intoxication.