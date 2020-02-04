Only in Florida

Package Labeled ‘Bag Full of Drugs’ Leads to Florida Arrests

Ian Simmons and Joshua Reinhardt, both 34, were pulled over in Santa Rosa County on Saturday after a trooper clocked them going 95 mph

By Associated Press

Authorities say two men caught speeding down Interstate 10 in Florida’s Panhandle were carrying a package marked “Bag Full of Drugs.”

Two men charged with drug trafficking could have done a better job hiding their wares than using a package labeled “Bag Full of Drugs,” Florida authorities said.

Ian Simmons and Joshua Reinhardt, both 34, were pulled over in Santa Rosa County on Saturday after a trooper clocked them going 95 mph on Interstate 10 on the state’s Panhandle,according to a Florida Highway Patrol arrest report.

The trooper determined that Reinhardt was the subject of an active felony warrant for violation of probation in Orange County. He requested backup.

A Santa Rosa County Sheriff's deputy arrived to assist, and a K-9 alerted to the presence of contraband in the vehicle, the arrest report said. Authorities found approximately 75 grams of methamphetamine, 1.36 kilograms of the date-rape drug GHB, 1 gram of cocaine, 3.6 grams of fentanyl, 15 MDMA tablets and drug paraphernalia.

Both men were taken into custody and taken to jail. They are charged with trafficking in methamphetamine and GHB, three counts of possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

“Note to self- do not traffic your illegal narcotics in bags labeled ‘Bag Full Of Drugs,’" deputies wrote on Facebook. "Our K-9’s can read.”

Jail records did not say whether the men had attorneys who could comment.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

