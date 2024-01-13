Only on 6: Man accused of credit card fraud, grand theft auto across Miami-Dade County

From Miami Shores to the city of Miami and Hialeah, the 24-year-old suspect allegedly committed a string of car thefts and credit card fraud.

Miami Springs police even identified the suspect to Miami Shores authorities for yet another past arrest.

Authorities say video surveillance from a gas station shows Daniel Lugo Martinez wearing the infamous hat they saw him wear in other surveillance videos attempting his other crimes.

It said “Made in Hialeah” – exactly where police say Lugo Martinez made all purchases with a stolen credit card.

Miami police arrested Lugo Martinez on January 10, after catching him in a black 2016 Honda reported stolen two days prior.

But, his car thievery happened even before the new year. Around 3:30 a.m. on December 29th, Miami Shores police say a victim reported his black Audi stolen near NE 103rd Street and NE Second Avenue, which had his wallet, driver’s license and credit cards.

After the car was stolen, authorities identified a White Chrysler traveling behind the victim’s car, which police traced back belonging to Lugo Martinez’s mother.

Police located the car abandoned near 250 NW Street in Miami Shores. Then New Year's Eve, the same victim called police saying his credit card was being used at different locations throughout Hialeah -- including Walgreens, a gas station, and a Truist ATM.

Miami Shores Police and Miami Police Department discovered the description of the suspect they were searching for, was a match for both jurisdictions. Now, police are urging people to protect themselves against crimes like these -- saying to lock your doors and make sure that you don’t leave any valuables in your vehicle.

Lugo Martinez was already on bail for another robbery before this. He confessed to all he did in December and January, and now faces multiple charges including grand theft auto and fraudulent use of a credit card. He’s being held at TGK.