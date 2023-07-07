Miami

OnlyFans model accused of boyfriend's murder wants case resolved ‘as soon as possible': Attorneys

Attorneys for OnlyFans model accused of killing boyfriend say 'she was the victim'

By Christian Colón

A social media model accused of fatally stabbing her boyfriend in their luxury Miami condo wants the case resolved "as soon as possible," her attorneys said.

A status hearing was held Friday for Courtney Clenney, who's accused of fatally stabbing her boyfriend Christian Obumseli in April of 2022.

Clenney was not physically present for the hearing, but attorneys Frank Prieto and Sabrina Pugilisi showed up on her behalf.

“We are mounting a vigorous defense for Courtney. Many defense witnesses that will testify she was the victim of domestic violence and that the actions she took were to save her own life,” said Prieto.

The model — who goes by Courtney Tailor on OnlyFans and Instagram, where she was followed by 2 million people — has maintained that she acted in self-defense.

Prosecutors have said that Obumseli was the victim of domestic violence.

According to arrest paperwork, Miami Police found Clenney holding her bleeding boyfriend in her arms in their unit at the One Paraiso condo building on Northeast 7th Avenue in Edgewater.

Clenney, now 27, is facing a second-degree murder charge.

On Friday, the Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office and Clenney’s attorneys announced they are still conducting interviews with witnesses.

"As you can imagine, she wants to get this case resolved as soon as possible. Especially since she’s innocent in this case but she understands you have to be patient, there is a process, the system has to do what it has to do,” said Puglisi.

During the hearing, Clenney’s attorneys told the judge they don’t expect the trial to start this year.

Clenney has been denied bond and is being held in a Miami-Dade jail while she awaits trial.

