OnlyFans model accused of murder continues push to take Miami-Dade prosecutors off case

A Miami social media model charged in the fatal stabbing of her boyfriend in 2022 was back in court Thursday as her attorneys seek to have Miami-Dade prosecutors removed from the case.

Attorneys for Courtney Clenney made arguments as to why the Miami-Dade State Attorney's Office should be disqualified from the case, claiming prosecutors accessed privileged communications.

One prosecutor has already withdrawn from the case, but Clenney's attorneys want the entire office removed.

But the state attorney's office argued they should stay on the case, saying the judge shouldn't punish the office for the wrongdoings of one prosecutor.

The judge plans to issue a ruling on the matter next month. If the judge sides with Clenney, another county's prosecutors could take over.

Clenney, 29, is facing a second-degree murder charge in the April 2022 stabbing death of her boyfriend, 27-year-old Christian Obumseli, at the couple's Edgewater condo.

The model claims she killed in self-defense, but Miami-Dade prosecutors believe Obumseli was a victim of domestic violence in an "extremely tempestuous and combative relationship."

Clenney remains behind bars without bond while she awaits trial. It's unclear when the murder case will go to trial.

Clenney, who went by the name Courtney Tailor on social media, including on OnlyFans, had more than 2 million Instagram followers at the time of Obumseli's death.