Opa-locka Amazon Fulfillment Center Prepares for Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day is just days away.

It’s their busiest day of the year in terms of sales, and a South Florida fulfillment center is working around the clock to make sure everything goes smoothly.

The online sales event takes place July 12 and 13. Meanwhile, Amazon says 250 million products were sold during Prime Day to people all over the world.

NBC 6 got access to see how their center in Opa-locka is gearing up for the massive influx in orders.

Joseph Fajardo, an inbound senior operations manager at that center, says they hope to beat the 250 million from last year.

“It’s very hard to determine what customer activity will be like,” he said. “But we always look forward to being better than the last”

In the last few months, they’ve worked to make sure that everything goes smoothly when the pace picks up in just a few days.

“Increasing our staffing. Increasing the number of workforce that we have on site,” he told NBC 6. “We’ve also increased our capacities through some process improvements that we’ve done over the last couple of years.”

The center in Opa-locka is home to thousands of employees and hundreds of robots that work around the clock to make sure your order is delivered efficiently.

When you buy a product, the order then goes to that center, the item is picked and packed and it goes to a sorting center.

Then, it’s out the door to your doorstep.

“We’re going to hand it off to carriers. Whether it’s an Amazon carrier or an external carrier and that’s what’s we call our last mile delivery,” said Fajardo. “Based on the availability of the item or location, is our ability to get it to you in two hours or two days.”

Amazon says they’ll start releasing information on exactly what will be on sale “soon.”