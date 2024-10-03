Opa-locka building operations manager arrested on bribery charge: Police

An Opa-locka official is accused of taking a bribe for a painting project, according to an arrest report.

King Leonard, the building operations manager for the city, is accused of receiving unlawful compensation or reward for official behavior, police said.

The arrest report describes that Leonard contacted someone to ask them to make a bid to paint the inside of the Sherbondy Village Community Center. That person was working with the police.

King Leonard, 52

The two went back and forth about the project, and Leonard allegedly guaranteed the source the winning proposal if they submitted a bid of $16,000 and paid King $2,000.

Police said video caught the exchange of the bribe.

Leonard was arrested Wednesday and taken to Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

In a statement, the city said that one of its employees had been arrested, but did not mention Leonard by name.

The statement reads in part: "The City is cooperating fully with authorities as the investigation continues. We urge the community to remain patient as the legal process unfolds. The integrity of our city government is of utmost importance and we are committed to upholding high ethical standards."