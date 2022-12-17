Opa-locka Man Sentenced to Prison for Extorting Inappropriate Photos From Girls

An Opa-locka man who extorted girls into creating sexually explicit videos and photos was sentenced Friday to 30 years in prison, prosecutors said.

Oscar Williams Jr., 30, was convicted on four counts of production of child sexual abuse material and one count of extortion, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Florida announced.

Prosecutors said between November 2019 and September 2020, Williams extorted four girls into creating the material and had them send it to him over social media and asked for upwards of 50 photos a day from some of the victims.

Williams also threatened to post the videos and photos online on pornography websites if the victims didn't continue to send him more, prosecutors said.

Williams was apprehended after the FBI searched his home and followed his social media activity.