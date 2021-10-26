Opa-locka Police Chief Resigns After Months on the Job

Opa-locka Police Chief Steve Barreira has resigned from his role after just months on the job, the city announced Tuesday.

The city manager had recruited Barreira from the Jacksonville area earlier this year.

“Over the last six months I have grown to love this city and its residents. Their passion, persistence, and perseverance are inspiring, and are at the heart of what keeps this agency and this city moving,” Barreira said in part.

Barreira added that resigning was the best course of action for himself and his family.

“I am saddened to lose such a great leader of my administration; however I respect his decision and wish him the very best on his future endeavors," said Opa-locka City Manager John E. Pate.

The Miami Herald reported that city commissioners questioned Barreira and the city manager's handling of an accusation that a police captain fired a taser at a sergeant during an argument in September.

The Herald also reported that a memo insinuated that Barreira and the city manager warned staff that officers would lose jobs if the incident was reported. Both denied the claim.

Dennis M. Jackson II, a 28-year veteran member of the City of Miami Police Department, will replace Barreira.