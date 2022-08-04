Opa-locka Police Officer Accused of Raping Woman in Donut Shop Parking Lot

An Opa-locka Police officer is facing a sexual battery charge after authorities said he raped a woman in a car in a donut shop parking lot.

Alaindy Louis XVI, 24, was arrested in connection with the incident that allegedly happened back on July 9 and was reported by the woman on July 25, an arrest warrant said.

Miami-Dade Corrections

According to the warrant, the woman told Miami-Dade Police investigators that she and Louis are friends who have known each other for about six years and attended the same high school.

The woman said Louis picked her up around 10:30 p.m. on July 9 with plans for them to attend two parties and go to Tootsie's strip club in Miami Gardens, the warrant said.

While driving to the first party, they stopped at a store so the woman could buy a bottle of wine, and she said she drank half of it before they arrived at the first party, the warrant said.

The woman said she became "heavily intoxicated" and said she "blacked out" after they arrived at the second party, the warrant said.

The woman said she couldn't remember anything after the second party but when she woke up the next morning she looked at her phone and found a photograph of her at the beach passed out with her shirt unbuttoned, as well as a video that showed her intoxicated and vomiting, the warrant said.

The warrant said the woman contacted Louis who told her they went to Tootsie's before he drove her to Sunny Isles Beach, where he said he photographed her and took video of her to show her how intoxicated she'd been.

Louis allegedly told his friend that as he was driving her from Sunny Isles Beach to her home, she unknowingly placed her hand on

his thigh so he fondled her breast and she smiled at him, the warrant said.

He then allegedly told the woman that he pulled his vehicle over and parked at a Krispy Kreme along Northeast 167th Street where the sexual battery happened, the warrant said.

The woman said that while speaking to Louis, she vaguely remembered him on top of her, forcing intercourse, the warrant said.

After she reported the incident to police, the woman agreed to place a controlled call to Louis, and during the call he admitted to knowingly forcing intercourse on her while she was intoxicated, the warrant said.

"The defendant admitted to taking advantage of the victim, and stated if the victim was not intoxicated, he knew she would never consent to having sexual intercourse with him," the warrant said.

Louis' arraignment is scheduled for Aug. 25, court records showed. Attorney information wasn't available.

NBC 6 has reached out to Opa-locka Police for a statement but hasn't heard back.