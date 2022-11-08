Opa-locka Sergeant Arrested, Accused of Striking, Dragging Teen Down Steps in 2020

An Opa-locka Police sergeant was arrested Tuesday for allegedly striking a teen with mental disabilities multiple times in the head and dragging him by his feet back in 2020.

Sergio Miguel Perez, 35, of Miami Gardens, has been charged with misdemeanor battery in connection with the September 2020 encounter with Jasef Castro-Reyes, who was 19 years old at the time, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

Perez's arrest came after Opa-locka Police Chief Scott Israel asked the FDLE to look into allegations of excessive force against the sergeant in the 2020 incident.

A South Florida man is speaking out for the first time since he says he was severely harmed by police when they arrested him at his Opa-locka home. NBC 6's Willard Shepard reports

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Opa-locka Police responded to Castro-Reyes' home after his family called to report that the teen was acting erratic and violent and needed help in calming him down. Castro-Reyes had already been restrained, but family members watched as officers struck and hit him with a stun gun.

FDLE investigation found that "then-Lieutenant Perez intentionally struck the victim multiple times in the head, despite the protests of another law enforcement officer on scene. He then dragged the victim from his residence by his feet, which resulted in the victim striking his head on the concrete steps."

The incident was captured on cellphone video as well as on officers' body cameras.

“A family cried out for help for their teenage child, and instead of bringing counselors instead of helping him, they brought stun guns and closed fist and punches to the face," Michael Pizzi, Castro-Reyes' attorney, said in a previous interview back in May.

"They treat me like animal," Castro-Reyes said at the time. "They put me on my face. They put the stun gun."

Perez and a second officer were cleared of any wrongdoing after an internal investigation by the Opa-locka Police Department months after the incident. Castro-Reyes' family filed a lawsuit against the city and police department.

Perez was arrested for battery back in January on an unrelated case, the FDLE said.