Operation Green Light: Miami-Dade announces driver's license reinstatement event

Miami-Dade County has announced Operation Green Light, a driver's license reinstatement event to reduce the number of license suspensions by providing the community with the opportunity to save on collection fees.

The initiative that will take place from September 1st to the 17th and is meant to "reduce the burden of residents who want to do the right thing when paying their legal obligations," said Juan Fernández Barquín, Clerk of Court and County Comptroller.

According to the Miami-Dade County Clerk of Court and Comptroller, collection fees will be waived which will "residents' obligations and gives them the ability to set up a payment schedule if necessary, so driver's licenses can be reinstated."

Typically, a driver's license suspension occurs when a person has unpaid traffic tickets, fails to comply with or shows up for traffic citations, point suspensions, delinquent child support, and more.

All court-related financial obligations can be addressed Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. to 4 p.m. and on Saturdays from 9 a.m. and until 1 p.m.

Locations

Coral Gables District Court: 3100 Ponce de Leon Blvd. Coral Gables, FL 33134

Hialeah District Court: 111 E. 6th Street. Hialeah, FL 33010

Joseph Caleb Center Court: 5400 NW 22 Ave. Miami, FL 33142

Lawson E. Thomas Courthouse Center: 175 NW 1st Street. Miami, FL 33128

Miami Beach District Court: 1130 Washington Ave., Suite 200. Miami Beach FL 33139

North Dade Justice Center: 15555 Biscayne Blvd. North Miami Beach, FL 33160

Richard E. Gerstein Justice Center: 1351 NW 12th ST. Miami, FL 33125

South Dade Justice Center: 10710 SW 211 ST, Suite 1200. Miami, FL 33189