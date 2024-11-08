‘Operation Safe Holidays': Sweetwater Police to increase security at Dolphin Mall

The holidays are right around the corner, and officials want to ensure that shoppers in South Florida are safe before they shop ‘till they drop.

Sweetwater authorities gathered at Dolphin Mall on Friday to tell the public they are increasing their security efforts as part of their "Operation Safe Holidays" initiative ahead of one of the busiest times of the year, while also warning customers to be extra careful when shopping.

"We are watching, and we have zero tolerance,” said Sweetwater Police Chief Sergio Diez. “If you come to the mall and you commit a crime, we are going to catch you, and we will prosecute you."

Chief Diez also stressed the importance of keeping your belongings close at all times.

“You gotta keep your boxes and your merchandise with you,” he said. “Do not leave them in your car, and your cellphones we have a lot of tourists, they come, this is a big place, they sit down, they put the phone on the bench, when they turn around it’s gone; don’t do that, keep that phone with you.”

Police said cameras are everywhere, along with license plate readers to catch criminals.

"Drones will be flying most of the time throughout the complex of the mall,” added Chief Diez. “I'm going to have undercover officers – you're not going to see them but they're going to see you – we're going to have uniformed police officers; we're going to have police officers on motor."

Experts also suggest to:

Always being aware of your surroundings

Shop during the day and avoid shopping alone after dark

Keep your purse and bags closed at all times

Remember where you parked the car

"If you see something that's suspicious, you know what? It probably is,” added Alvaro Zabaleta, executive officer of Sweetwater communications. “Listen to your sixth sense, notify the authorities that are present and that way together, with Dolphin Mall, we can keep everyone safe."

Authorities said they will rely on the public to be their eyes and ears. So, if you see something, say something.