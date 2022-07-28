‘Opportunistic Thief' Swiped Credit Card at Tamarac Publix: BSO

Deputies are looking for a man who was caught on surveillance in a Tamarac Publix swiping the forgotten credit card of the customer in front of him.

The opportunistic crime happened just after 5 p.m. Friday, June 24, according to the Broward Sheriff's Office.

After the victim paid for his items at the cashier, the next customer in line found the victim's credit card still stuck in the payment machine.

Surveillance footage shows the man using it to pay for more than $200 worth of groceries and taking the card with him.

Deputies are looking to identify this man or the woman who was with him.

Anyone with information is asked to contact BSO Tamarac District Detective Jonathan Masri at 954-720-2225. Anonymous tipsters can call Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477).