Oprah Reveals 2020 Vision Ahead of Tour Stop in South Florida

Oprah is kicking off the new year in South Florida!

The iconic host, producer, author and philanthropist is set to appear Saturday at the BB&T Center in Sunrise to launch her "2020 Vision: Your Life in Focus" tour with Weight Watchers. And she's bringing a special guest: Lady Gaga.

But before Oprah inspires the masses, she gave NBC 6 some insight on how to practice self-care during what most describe as such a divisive time.

"I think that there are multiple places - and you’re gonna see this here tomorrow - where people are not divided at all," she said Friday in a one-on-one interview with NBC 6. "Where we are united in our vision and mission to live better lives. To live with a sense of wellness."

Oprah emphasized that she is looking forward to reconnecting with her audience that she believes cares about the things that matter the most.

"And the things that matter in most people’s lives is health, looking after themselves first and foremost, and being able to take care of their families and live with a sense of vibrancy and living with their own sense of values," she said.

As a new year dawns, many of us are looking for ways to improve and be our best selves. So what does Oprah think is the secret to success?

"I think that the secret to success is is living a life that’s spiritually centered, working on yourself, filling yourself up so that you can give that fullness with a spirit of loving kindness and grace to other people and trying to get better all the time," she said.

Even someone as successful as Oprah sets goals for herself in 2020.

"This year my word is purpose," she said. "How do I live more purposeful. It never ends until you take that last breath, and I’m always striving to be better."

For more on the tour, visit WW.com/Oprah.