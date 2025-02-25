Orange County Corrections Department employee strangles woman: Police

Police on Monday arrested an employee with the Orange County Corrections Department, accused of strangling a woman after an argument broke out between them.

Joshua Sutton, 39, was charged with battery and battery by strangulation.

Sutton currently remains in jail without bond.

According to the Apopka Police Department, the argument between Sutton and the victim revolved around him buying her cigarettes.

Sutton then struck the woman several times and tried to choke her, police said.

After attacking the woman, Sutton allegedly punched another person who saw the initial attack and was yelling at him to stop.

Afterward, Sutton, an arrest report said, walked into a bedroom to open a gun safe.

The victims fled the scene and no injuries were reported.

Once officers arrived at the scene, they recovered two handguns from the home, and Sutton was taken into custody without incident.

In a 2024 Facebook post from the Orange County, Florida Government page, Sutton was identified as receiving awards for top marksman and academic excellence in his graduating class.

Following his arrest, the Orange County Corrections Department confirmed Sutton is still employed with them but it's unclear what his role is.