Orange County Sheriff's Office arrests man in connection with Hollywood fatal shooting

A man is now behind bars after being arrested in Orange County for a fatal shooting that happened in Hollywood on November 21st.

According to Hollywood Police, the shooting happened at around 9:30 PM on November 21st, in the area of South 56th Avenue and Rodman Street.

Police said Hollywood Fire Rescue declared the man dead on scene.

According to detectives, the suspect was quickly identified as 23-year-old Kendric Elyjah Smith and a warrant for First Degree Murder was issued.

Then on Wednesday, December 13, 2023, Orange County Sheriff's Office and the U.S. Marshals took Smith into custody, according a press release by Hollywood Police.

According to the Probable Cause Document, the shooting started after the victim and the suspect were exchanged words while inside of a A1 Food Store.

The document states that the victim was in the back of the store when the suspect came up to talk to him, they both exchanged words, and the victim walked towards the front of the store.

Kendric Elyjah Smith, 23.

The victim continued to look in the direction of the suspect while talking to him, before the suspect decides to join him at the front of the store.

From there, the document says, that the victim walked out of the store first and the suspect followed him outside, where both continued to talk.

The document says that the suspect began to walk northbound on South 56th Avenue and the victim followed him.

After a short moment later, security cam footage from a Complete Auto Body and Repair shop shows the suspect and the victim still walking and exchanging words, when the victim walks slightly ahead of the suspect and the suspect pulls out a gun, according to the probable cause document.

The police say they saw about 7 muzzle flashes in the surveillance video, and were able to identify Kendric Smith as he walked past an illuminated light post.