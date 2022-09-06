Ordinance Would Ban Smoking on Public Beaches, Parks in Miami Beach

A Miami Beach commissioner is introducing an ordinance to ban smoking on public beaches and city parks.

By banning the smoking of nicotine and cigarettes, Commissioner Alex Fernandez said the move would be environmental and in the interest of public health.

"We have the most iconic beaches in the world," Fernandez said. "It's our responsibility to keep them safe, healthy, to make sure they are pristine."

If passed, anyone who violates the ban would face a maximum punishment of a $500 fine and up to 60 days in jail. The exception to the ban is for cigars that don’t have filters.

"When we talk about smoking on the beaches, it's not just about the 7,000 contaminants that we have in tobacco, we’re also speaking of microplastic that is not compatible with the environment," Fernandez said.

The measure has pre-approval and will go to a final vote with a public hearing next Wednesday.

Commissioner Ricky Arriola is one of two against the ban.

"If this is about litter, let's not allow picnics on the beach at all," Arriola said. "There’s cups, straws, plates, paper and plastic that are not biodegradable."

The proposal comes after Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a law giving local jurisdictions the authority to regulate smoking on public beaches and in city parks.

Arriola says the ban creates an issue that doesn’t really exist.

"First of all, people should not smoke. If you’re smoking — stop," he said. "And if you’re thinking about smoking, don't. I'm not being pro-smoking. It's bad for you, but what I have an issue with is legislation. For legislative sake, why are we enacting more laws that are difficult to enforce?"

In Fort Lauderdale, a final draft of a similar ban is in the works to be presented at the next city meeting.