Organizations Across South Florida Giving Back to Community for Christmas Holiday

Across South Florida on Sunday, organizations will be giving back to the community to share the Christmas spirit.

The Greater Miami Jewish Federation's Volunteer Center will serve food at the Salvation Army Kitchen located at 1907 Northwest 38th Street in Miami starting at 11 a.m.

Camillus House will host its annual Christmas lunch for those in need on Sunday, with this year's event including close to 75 additional people due to the cold weather Sunday morning across the area.

Patients at Nicklaus Children's Hospital in southwest Miami-Dade will be getting a gift whether they celebrate Christmas or Hanukkah as the hospital hands out some of the 14,000 donated toys collected during the Spread Joy Toy Drive held earlier in December.

On Saturday, Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue’s Technical Rescue Team helped patients get into the holiday spirit at Broward Health Medical Center, waving through windows and cheering on pediatric patients in the hospital.