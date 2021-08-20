Organizations Collecting Supplies in Miami For #HaitiStrong Donation Drive

The City of Miami has teamed up with local churches and other organizations to collect supplies, aid and relief items for Haiti in the aftermath of a powerful magnitude 7.2 earthquake that ravaged the island.

The #HaitiStrong donation drive is collecting dry food, building supplies, medical supplies and money to help the country, according to Commissioner Jeffrey Watson.

Watson said they do not need donations of water or clothes.

Donation centers are located at five fire stations in Miami. There is a location in each city district:

Fire station 5- 1200 NW 20 Street.

Fire station 7 - 314 Beacom Blvd.

Fire station 8 - 2975 Oak Ave.

Fire station 9 - 69 NW 62 Street.

Fire station 11 - 5920 W. Flagler Street.

Donations will also be collected at Notre dame d’haiti Catholic Church, located at 110 NE 62nd St, Miami, FL 33138.