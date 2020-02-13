President Trump

Orlando Covering Over $92K in Cost for Trump Campaign Visit: Report

The Trump campaign paid over $145,000 to lease the Amway Arena, home of the NBA’s Orlando Magic, to cover the cost of use as well as cleanup

1156830890
Getty Images

ORLANDO, FLORIDA – JUNE 18: U.S. President Donald Trump is seen during his rally where he announced his candidacy for a second presidential term at the Amway Center on June 18, 2019 in Orlando, Florida. President Trump is set to run against a wide open Democratic field of candidates. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

" data-ellipsis="false">

While President Donald Trump will be back in the Sunshine State this weekend to attend the Daytona 500, one Florida city is revealing a visit last year is costing taxpayers nearly $100,000.

NBC affiliate WESH-TV reports that Trump’s visit to Orlando last year, where he officially kicked off his re-election campaign, is costing just over $92,900 in overtime cost for officers on duty at the Amway Center and in the area around the event.

Neither the city or any of the other areas involved – which the station reports included officers and deputies from 13 cities, 11 counties and the Florida Highway Patrol – is asking for any reimbursement from the federal government.

Local

Florida 13 mins ago

Man Convicted of Fatally Shooting Unarmed Black Man Injured in Prison Fight

Palm Beach County 33 mins ago

South Florida Elections Office Reveals Attempted Ransomware Attack

“Anytime there is a large-scale event, it is the job of the local jurisdiction to ensure minimal impacts to our residents and business,” Orlando spokeswoman Karyn Barber told the station.

The Trump campaign paid over $145,000 to lease the arena, home of the NBA’s Orlando Magic, to cover the cost of use as well as cleanup for the arena and the area owned by the team nearby.

Homeland Security officials routinely receive a bill from the Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office for the President’s visits to his Mar-a-Lago resort, which the station says averages about $70,000 a day and over $6 million a year for security.

This article tagged under:

President Trump
News Local US & World Decision 2020 Impact With Jackie Nespral Weather Weather alerts Video Investigations Responds 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Making A Difference Voices With Jawan Strader NBC 6 Pride TV Listings
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us