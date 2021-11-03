Florida

Orlando Jury Deliberates Case of Man Accused of Killing Cop

Markeith Loyd is accused of killing Orlando police Lt. Debra Clayton on Jan. 9, 2017



The fate of a 46-year-old old Florida man accused of killing a police officer during a massive manhunt now rests with 12 jurors in Orlando.

The jury began deliberating just after 4 p.m. Tuesday in the trial for Markeith Loyd. They were taken to a hotel where they were being sequestered around 7:15 p.m. Tuesday after they requested to have testimony of several witnesses read back to them.

Loyd is accused of killing Orlando police Lt. Debra Clayton on Jan. 9, 2017 as she tried to arrest him in the fatal shooting of his pregnant ex-girlfriend Sade Dixon. He pleaded not guilty and faces a possible death sentence if found guilty.





Loyd testified that he shot Clayton in self-defense, and that he did not intend to kill her, the Orlando Sentinel reported. Loyd's attorneys have argued that Loyd was insane when he shot Clayton.

He has already been convicted of first-degree murder for killing Dixon and her unborn child. The jury in that case recommended he be sentenced to life in prison.

