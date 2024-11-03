‘Sweetest person I ever coached': Coaches, friends remember Weston man killed in mass shooting in Orlando

Anis Jerbi uses one word to describe 19-year-old Timothy Schmidt Jr. – humble.

“He taught me a lesson of humbleness because sometimes I’m not, but he taught me a great lesson,” Jerbi said.

Jerbi is the director of Plantation FC Rush soccer club and at times coached Schmidt.

“Sweetest person I ever coached in my life,” Jerbi said. “I saw a great person, great future ahead of him, but God knows what He's doing with these good people.”

Schmidt's life was tragically cut short Friday. The 19-year-old was one of two people killed in a mass shooting in downtown Orlando. Eight others were hurt, before officers tackled the 17-year-old shooter. Police have not released a possible motive for the shooting.

“Tim was one of those people you never thought anything negative about him, he's always a funny guy, he was the life of the party let's put it that way,” Tan Bei said.

Tan Bei is one of Schmidt's friends. He said they both went to Cypress Bay High School in Weston and they played soccer and worked out together. Bei said Schmidt texted him on his birthday and they had plans to hang out later this year.

“It's always the good people especially Tim. When you think about him, not a single negative thought appears,” Bei said.

Those who knew the 19-year-old said he touched many lives and had a bright future ahead of him. Michael Barton is a coach at Plantation FC Rush soccer club and also knew Schmidt.

"You would like to see the guys doing the right things go all the way through, but God has a plan for everyone,” Barton said. “Timothy led that group with the kind of attitude and behavior you would want those kids to follow.”