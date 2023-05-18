‘Our Precious Mother': Family Mourns Fort Lauderdale Woman Killed in Murder-Suicide

Family members of a Fort Lauderdale woman killed in a murder-suicide last week are speaking out as they continue to mourn her loss.

Gwendolyn Bass-Kemp, 71, was killed in the May 11 murder-suicide that ended with a house fire allegedly orchestrated by her boyfriend, 71-year-old Richard McDonald.

Almost a week after the tragedy, the family broke their silence Wednesday by way of a poignant statement, expressing their grief and shock over the devastating loss of their cherished mother.

"We were robbed of our precious mother in the most egregious and heinous way imaginable," the family’s statement read, in part. "Never did we think that a man we treated like family and with such kindness, would commit such a senseless, cold and calculated act with the intent to cause pain and suffering to us all."

The gruesome incident unfolded in what neighbors said a normally quiet neighborhood of Fort Lauderdale on Northwest 27th Terrace.

According to police, McDonald fatally shot Bass-Kemp before setting their home on fire. The incident escalated into a tense stand-off with SWAT, ending with McDonald taking his own life.

Bass-Kemp had worked for Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue since 2005 as a billing specialist.

The family recounted Bass-Kemp's aspirations to retire and move closer to her other children, a plan they believe might have upset McDonald.

"Our mother was just weeks away from officially retiring and relocating out-of-state to be closer to her other children and grandchildren. She had planned to ultimately leave the relationship and likely expressed this to [him], which upset him," the family's statement read. "Because she was the sole financial provider, this would have left him displaced, and we believe that he just simply could not fathom her leaving, and him being left to fend for himself."

Bass-Kemp's family plans to honor her legacy by raising awareness about the danger of domestic violence, vowing to illuminate this issue that has now tragically affected their family.

They intend to commemorate and celebrate Bass-Kemp's life within the South Florida community, continuing the legacy established by her father, Dr. James Bass.

The family concluded their statement by expressing gratitude for the outpouring of support they have received in the aftermath of this tragedy and requested respect for their privacy.

"We want to extend our thanks to everyone for the outpouring of love we have been receiving, and many thanks you to those who are supporting our family," the statement read. "We are still very much in mourning, and wish for our continued privacy at this time."