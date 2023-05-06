palm beach county

Out-of-Control Motorcycle Strikes Pedestrian in Golf Course Parking Lot: Police

The crash took place around noon Saturday near the Palm Beach Par 3 Gold Course.

By NBC6

WPTV-TV

A crash between two motorcycles that later forced one of the bikes to strike a pedestrian sent three people to the hospital in Palm Beach County.

NBC affiliate WPTV-TV reports the crash took place around noon Saturday near the Palm Beach Par 3 Gold Course.

According to Palm Beach Police, two motorcycles crashed near the course entrance at Ocean Boulevard and Lake Avenue.

One of the motorcyclist was ejected and the bike continued into the parking lot and struck a pedestrian, police said. Both motorcyclist and the pedestrian were taken to an area hospital, where their conditions were not released.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

This article tagged under:

palm beach countyPalm Beach
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip Impact With Jackie Nespral Coronavirus Pandemic 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us