Out-of-Control Motorcycle Strikes Pedestrian in Golf Course Parking Lot: Police

A crash between two motorcycles that later forced one of the bikes to strike a pedestrian sent three people to the hospital in Palm Beach County.

NBC affiliate WPTV-TV reports the crash took place around noon Saturday near the Palm Beach Par 3 Gold Course.

According to Palm Beach Police, two motorcycles crashed near the course entrance at Ocean Boulevard and Lake Avenue.

One of the motorcyclist was ejected and the bike continued into the parking lot and struck a pedestrian, police said. Both motorcyclist and the pedestrian were taken to an area hospital, where their conditions were not released.