Outpouring of Support for Family Sleeping in Car Damaged by Miami Floodwaters

Kevin Barrios, his wife and two young kids finally have a safe, dry place to sleep.

NBC6 first met Kevin Monday evening during our coverage of flooding in downtown Miami. His car had stalled out along Biscayne Boulevard and NE 11th Street.

He told NBC6 in Spanish that his whole family has been sleeping in their car for the last three days because they fell behind on rent and got evicted.

Residents are now dealing with the fallout from the major flooding after heavy rainfall. NBC6's Alyssa Hyman reports

But the car they had been sleeping in is now damaged from Monday's flooding.

"We lost our clothing. The computer," Kevin said.

They ended up sleeping at a car shop that night.

"Living in a car is not OK for anybody," said Ron Book, chairman of the Miami-Dade County Homeless Trust. "It's particularly not OK for a child, for a kid, for a family situation."

The Miami Dade County Homeless Trust saw NBC6's story about Kevin and his family and reached out immediately, saying it's their responsibility to help.

"We don't wait for someone to call our hotline or for someone to call our offices. Our job is to be proactive," Book said. "So we saw the story and it was instantaneous. Reach out to the station. Find out a contact number. Find out a contact location and let's resolve it."

Book said helping a family is a top priority.

"Our job is to scoop them up and get them somewhere safe, safe, safe," he said.

He told us they are putting the family up in a hotel since their shelter's capacity is full. The goal, he said, is to find a housing solution that's sustainable for them.

"Ending homelessness includes being able to take a Kevin family and house them like that, three days. Five days. Seven days. Eleven days. Short in duration, if you will, but into housing, not shelter," Book said. "That's a critical piece of what we do.”

Kevin, now at the hotel with his family, told NBC6 over the phone that they're grateful for the help.

Book said it's no secret that the housing market in Miami-Dade poses a challenge for many families. He said that's part of the reason they raised $43 million last September, to allow them to buy vertical buildings and renovate buildings to not only create housing inventory but to create an inventory they set the rent on.