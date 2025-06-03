Outstanding Hialeah student-athlete is Harvard-bound

Maurits Acosta launches forward towards his career after being accepted into Harvard University.

On Tuesday, brilliant student-athlete Maurits Acosta was recognized on behalf of the national 'Making a Difference On and Off the Field Award' presented by the nonprofit Buddy's Helpers.

“I’m honored to be here to recognize a student athlete who has made a difference in the game of life,” said Joe Trost, director at Buddy’s Helpers.

“He is without a doubt the best student athlete that we've ever recognized,” Trost told NBC 6.

At 18 years old, the athlete and valedictorian has already accomplished so much.

Acosta launched his endeavor to become a leader by starting a golf team and an alumni association at Hialeah- Miami Lakes Senior High School. He also served a one-year term as a student advisor to the school board of Miami-Dade County and served in multiple public service roles for the town of Miami Lakes.

“You can be a leader on the field and help your team win, win championships, but it's also going out in the community and serving your city…your town, your state, and that's really what I've done,” Acosta said.

Born and raised in the Netherlands by his Cuban-born parents, Acosta moved to the U.S. at age 9; since, he has made it his mission to show others the importance of being civically engaged—founding the nonprofit Virtutem Populo in 2022.

“Every single one of us can make a difference, right? It doesn't cost, it's just a selfless effort, and to see what he's done for countless people, many people who he's never met is truly amazing,” Trost said.

After receiving multiple acceptance letters from Ivy League schools, Acosta is Boston-bound, where he is sure to make his mark.

“One thing is certain and that is that I want to live a life dedicated to public service,” said Acosta. “And I definitely envision myself coming back to Miami and serving this great community.”

Acosta will be heading to Harvard this fall, where he plans on studying politics and law.