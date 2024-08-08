Hard Rock Stadium

3 workers hospitalized after oven explosion at Hard Rock Stadium

The incident happened at the concession stand on the club level of the stadium

Three workers were hospitalized Thursday after an explosion involving an oven at Hard Rock Stadium, fire officials said.

Footage from Chopper 6 showed several fire trucks near the northwest gate of the stadium.

The incident happened at the concession stand on the club level of the stadium, a spokesperson from Hard Rock Stadium said.

The extent of the workers' injuries was unclear.

Hazmat units responded to the scene to reports of smelling gas. The stadium spokesperson said the cause of the issue was quickly identified and extinguished and that there was no expected impact on the Dolphins game Friday evening.

