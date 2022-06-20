Over 100 Employers Attending Massive Job Fair Thursday in Sunrise

More than 100 companies will be looking to fill over 8,000 jobs at the massive South Florida Job Fair this Thursday in Sunrise.

The free event runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the FLA Live Arena, home of the Florida Panthers.

Among the companies scheduled to attend include City Furniture, the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel, the cities of Sunny Isles Beach, Sunrise and more.

Those looking to apply for a job are asked to dress professionally and bring several copies of their resumes. All attendees will be required to wear a mask at all times.

To pre-register for the event, click on this link.