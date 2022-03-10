Broward

Over 100 Employers Taking Part in Mega Job Fair March 17th in Sunrise

Over 100 employers will be in attendance, including the Florida Panthers, Outback Steakhouse, the Broward Sheriff's Office and more

By NBC 6

If you're looking for employment at this time, a mega job fair will be taking place next Thursday in Sunrise.

The JobNewsUSA.com Job Fair will take place March 17th from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the FLA Live Arena, home of the Florida Panthers.

Over 100 employers will be in attendance, including the Panthers, Outback Steakhouse, the Broward Sheriff's Office and more. Applicants could possibly get hired at the event.

The event and parking are free. Applicants are encouraged to dress professionally and bring plenty of resumes.

To pre-register and for more information, click on this link.

