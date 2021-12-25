COVID-19

Over 100 Flights Canceled In and Out of MIA and FLL on Christmas

South Florida airports saw some flight cancelations on Christmas Day, a trend that nationwide has seen more than 2,000 flights canceled due to staffing shortages amid the surge in omicron variant cases of Covid-19 forcing flight crews to call out sick.

As of 10:30 p.m. Christmas Saturday, Miami International Airport had 54 flights canceled in and out of the airport. Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport had 48, according to FlightAware.

Passengers felt relieved knowing they got to Miami safe.

“I feel good. Mine wasn’t cancelled, wasn’t delayed. I know some of the pilots tested positive,” traveler Jeremiah Huber said.

Other travelers were grateful the cancelations didn’t cause their Christmas travel plans any turbulence. 

“Very happy,” another passenger said. 

Miami International Airport has been seeing the biggest cancellations with JetBlue, Delta, American and Air Canada.

Nationally, United Airlines has cancelled over 250 flights this weekend and Delta has canceled 400.

“My flight hasn’t gotten cancelled yet, just trying to make it now,” traveler David Welch said. 

