Over 100 Migrants Make Landfall in Florida Keys Near Tavernier: Border Patrol

Over 100 migrants made landfall Thursday morning in the Florida Keys near the city of Tavernier.

U.S. Border Patrol tweeted the landing, saying it involved a "large number of individuals" and there was an increased presence of law enforcement and first responders in the area.

U.S. Border Patrol agents & LE partners are responding to a migrant landing in Tavernier, FL involving a large number of individuals. There is an increased presence of law enforcement & first responders in the area. Update to follow. #alert #breaking #floridakeys pic.twitter.com/h1xiFddUKd — Chief Patrol Agent Walter N. Slosar (@USBPChiefMIP) February 9, 2023

Border Patrol officials did not release any information on the condition of the migrants or their country of origin.