Over 100 Migrants Make Landfall in Florida Keys Near Tavernier: Border Patrol

Over 100 migrants made landfall Thursday morning in the Florida Keys near the city of Tavernier.
U.S. Border Patrol tweeted the landing, saying it involved a "large number of individuals" and there was an increased presence of law enforcement and first responders in the area.
Border Patrol officials did not release any information on the condition of the migrants or their country of origin.
Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.