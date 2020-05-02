Over 100 Residents, Staff at Miami Springs Assisted Living Facility Diagnosed with COVID-19

More than 100 residents and staff at a Miami Springs assisted living facility have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to the latest numbers from state health officials.

89 residents and 17 staff members at Fair Havens Senior Living have been diagnosed, according to officials - the highest numbers of cases at an assisted living facility in Florida.

Three of the positive residents have passed away, with a fourth death still under investigation.

The facility has not commented on the cases in its Miami Springs location. But, on Friday, Fair Havens released a statement regarding an outbreak at its Macon County facility in Illinois.

On Thursday, over 70 cases of COVID-19 were reported at the Illinois facility.

“To prevent further spread of the disease, we proactively initiated and implemented infection prevention strategies and practices prior to the identification of these cases, including symptom screening of staff and residents, enhanced environmental cleaning and disinfection, and visitor screening and restriction. In addition, all staff are required to wear masks at all times, and we are closely monitoring residents for any fever, symptoms, or health status changes,” Fair Havens said.

Fair Havens went on to say that residents who showed symptoms of, or were diagnosed with, COVID-19 would be relocated to a separate area of the facility.

Over 1,400 residents, and 1,300 staff members, in the state of Florida have been diagnosed with the coronavirus.