Over 100 shots fired in Miami shootout that killed 24-year-old man: Police

Miami Police are investigating an intense shootout in Miami on Monday, that left one man dead and another critically injured.

Officers responded to the scene near NW 51st Street and 2nd Avenue in Miami's Little Haiti neighborhood just before 7 p.m. where they found two men with gunshot wounds. They were rushed to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center by Miami Fire Rescue, where one of them died, according to police.

Miami Police PIO Michael Vega updated NBC6 on the case on Tuesday, identifying the man who died as 24-year-old Andre Mitchell.

"We know that these two victims were inside their vehicle when another two vehicles drove by, they started shooting at each other," Vega said.

The Hurricane season is on. Our meteorologists are ready. Sign up for the NBC 6 Weather newsletter to get the latest forecast in your inbox.

Dozens of evidence markers lined the street, and multiple bullets hit Half Moon Empanadas.

"Over 100 shots were fired at each other and any of these stray bullets could have hit a person inside their house or even any of the kids that were playing in the park across the street," Vega said.

Police said another deadly shooting earlier Monday around 2 p.m. could be connected.

"We’re investigating this as a possible gang affiliated incident. This and the incident that happened earlier yesterday, we believe that they're rival gangs and there's something going on where they're trying to kill each other," Vega said.

Police did not provide a suspect description and said the shooters are still on the run. If you have any information contact Crime Stoppers.